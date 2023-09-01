Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.16.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,300 shares of company stock worth $498,720. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.