Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

