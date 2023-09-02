1,017,893 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,017,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $96,311,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

