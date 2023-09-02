106,720 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.