119,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $54,353,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

