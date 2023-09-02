151,157 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.