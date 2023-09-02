151,157 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Frontline at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Frontline Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
