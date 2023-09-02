3,981 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ACGL opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

