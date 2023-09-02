4,191 Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

