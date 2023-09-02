Aaron Colleran Acquires 235,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Colleran bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,200.00 ($48,516.13).

AIC Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AIC Mines Company Profile

AIC Mines Limited explores for and develops gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and 65% interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

