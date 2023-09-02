Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.94, but opened at $57.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 518,039 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

View Our Latest Report on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.