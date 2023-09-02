Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 706,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $706.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $704.61 and its 200-day moving average is $681.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

