Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 31,645 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 596.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.67 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.62, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

