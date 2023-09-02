Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,826 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $339.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.