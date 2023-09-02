Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of Everspin Technologies worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,446 shares of company stock worth $868,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.