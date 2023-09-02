Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

