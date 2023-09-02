Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.73.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $167.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $169.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

