Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,044 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

