Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 255,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.