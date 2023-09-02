Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 393,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 97,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 109.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $781.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.