Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.14 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

