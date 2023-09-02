Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 947,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.25% of Chimerix worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.