Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

