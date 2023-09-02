Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,061.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.