Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 374,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Baozun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Trading Up 4.1 %

Baozun stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

