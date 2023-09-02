Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

