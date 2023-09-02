Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Gravity worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 856.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gravity by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gravity by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $517.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $82.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

