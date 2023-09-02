Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

