Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of FS Bancorp worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

