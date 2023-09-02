Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 188,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Intevac worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Intevac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

