Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLRFree Report) by 162.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,273 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Semler Scientific worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth $637,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 39.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 287.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 75.5% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 4.0 %

SMLR stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

