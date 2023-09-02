Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,319 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Travelzoo worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,523,436 shares in the company, valued at $71,246,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,836,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,088 shares of company stock worth $3,755,500. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo Profile

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

