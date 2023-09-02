Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 50.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

