Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Agenus Price Performance

Agenus stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 116.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

