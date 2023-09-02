Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

AGI stock opened at C$16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.19.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6981213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. Insiders sold 29,753 shares of company stock worth $504,365 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.