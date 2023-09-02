Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.45.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

