Alexander Popov Buys 5,000 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) VP Alexander Popov acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,400.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

CGBD stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.62 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 40.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 97.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.