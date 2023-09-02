Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
ALFA opened at GBX 151 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.17. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 203 ($2.56).
