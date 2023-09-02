Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

ALFA opened at GBX 151 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.17. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 203 ($2.56).

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

