Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $34.10.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 50.22%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

