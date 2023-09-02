Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $374.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

