Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Alliant Energy worth $107,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $49.79 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.