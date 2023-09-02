American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 7th

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDSI stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

