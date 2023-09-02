American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

AIG stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

