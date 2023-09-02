American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Head to Head Review

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and Watts Water Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $16.03 million 0.04 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Watts Water Technologies $1.99 billion 3.15 $251.50 million $7.99 23.58

Risk and Volatility

Watts Water Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

American Rebel has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Rebel and Watts Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Watts Water Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

American Rebel presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,866.16%. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $171.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Given American Rebel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55% Watts Water Technologies 13.43% 19.48% 13.14%

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats American Rebel on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers, and water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products and engineered rain water harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers, as well as original equipment manufacturers, specialty product distributors, and do-it-yourself and retail chains; and wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

