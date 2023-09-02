Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.