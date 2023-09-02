AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of AMERISAFE worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

