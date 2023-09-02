Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

