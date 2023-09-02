Ampol Limited (ALD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.95 on September 26th

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Allen purchased 3,000 shares of Ampol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$34.07 ($21.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,207.00 ($65,940.00). Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

