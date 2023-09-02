Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $188.63

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Baidu stock opened at $146.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

