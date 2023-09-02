Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $72.70

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

BRO opened at $74.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

