Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $127.07

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.53.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $117.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.